Joe Douglas and Jets got a haul for Jamal Adams, but uncertainty of next year's NFL Draft creates obstacles

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers



Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million. With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago

NFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This Year



NFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This Year League spokesman Brian McCarthy has confirmed the rule. Brian McCarthy, via Twitter As COVID-19 continues to impact the U.S., pro football teams are.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published on July 24, 2020