Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MS Dhoni quits international cricket; Suresh Raina follows suit

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Dhoni brought down the curtains on his international career, leaving most of his teammates stumped. Within minutes, his CSK and former India teammate Suresh Raina, too, announced his international retirement. Though Dhoni did not specify whether his announcement was only regarding international cricket, CSK sources indicated that both he and Raina would continue playing for the franchise at least till IPL’s 2021 edition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL

India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL 01:09

 Dhoni quits international cricket for IPL

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CM Soren, Dhoni's childhood coach appeal BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi [Video]

CM Soren, Dhoni's childhood coach appeal BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 15 appealed for a farewell match to witness legendary cricketer's and Ranchi lad MS Dhoni for one more time in blue jersey after his sudden announcement of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
When MS Dhoni undertook patrolling duties with Indian Army in Kashmir [Video]

When MS Dhoni undertook patrolling duties with Indian Army in Kashmir

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi [Video]

MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

'Man who set new standards for youngsters': Cricket fraternity reacts as Suresh Raina retires from international cricket

 Team India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesKhaleej TimesHindu

Tweets about this

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News MS Dhoni quits international cricket; Suresh Raina follows suit https://t.co/fw8aYD6TbX 2 minutes ago

atmadiprayET

Atmadip Ray MS Dhoni quits international cricket; Suresh Raina follows suit - Times of India https://t.co/E0yexGi3Dp #MSDhoni… https://t.co/gtreG0hia9 5 minutes ago

TOICricket

TOI Cricket MS Dhoni quits international cricket; Suresh Raina follows suit https://t.co/sKLRHhoPxV 7 minutes ago

Dabangdubey18

Shubham Dubey RT @timesofindia: Dhoni quits international cricket; Raina follows suit https://t.co/t3IQxee1Kw https://t.co/ghWiJPiHGt 7 minutes ago

RksDtf

Dtf.in MS Dhoni quits international cricket; Suresh Raina follows suit https://t.co/o5H4FZI3f5 via @TOISports 9 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @ReutersIndia: India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL https://t.co/04dUVY6scx https://t.co/Now5U1a6RI 16 minutes ago

gsingh7788

घनश्याम सिंह RT @0NitaAmbani: MS Dhoni has decided to call it quits from international cricket! 💔 Thank You Mahi For Everything!! Retweet If You Agre… 19 minutes ago

SiddiesRai

Siddharth RT @mohanstatsman: News that's just coming in... MS Dhoni has decided to call it quits from international cricket! 21 minutes ago