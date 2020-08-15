MS Dhoni quits international cricket; Suresh Raina follows suit
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Dhoni brought down the curtains on his international career, leaving most of his teammates stumped. Within minutes, his CSK and former India teammate Suresh Raina, too, announced his international retirement. Though Dhoni did not specify whether his announcement was only regarding international cricket, CSK sources indicated that both he and Raina would continue playing for the franchise at least till IPL’s 2021 edition.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian..
Team India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement... DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Khaleej Times •Hindu
