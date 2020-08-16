Athletics down Giants, complete league-best 9th comeback win via Mark Canha’s three-run homer
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () The Oakland Athletics played spoiler for the ninth time this season. Oakland completed its league-leading ninth come-from-behind victory against Bay Bridge rival San Francisco Giants. Kevin Gausman twirled a gem, striking out 11. Mark Canha’s second home run of the season won the game for Oakland in the ninth.
