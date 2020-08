Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville set up Hair vs. Hair showdown at SummerSlam: SmackDown, August 14, 2020 Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville set up Hair vs. Hair showdown at SummerSlam: SmackDown, August 14, 2020 Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville set up Hair vs. Hair showdown at SummerSlam: SmackDown, August 14, 2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Hair vs. Hair Match Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are set to put their locks on the line at SummerSlam.

FOX Sports 1 day ago





Tweets about this