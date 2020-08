Lyon gaining confidence, but need another upset – Garcia Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Rudi Garcia said Lyon were growing in confidence heading into their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich. Lyon backed up their upset of Juventus by stunning Manchester City 3-1 in the quarter-finals on Saturday. But the Ligue 1 side face another enormous test in the last four as they prepare to face Bayern on Wednesday. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this