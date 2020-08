Serena Williams falls to 116th-ranked Rogers in US Open build-up Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Serena Williams suffered her first loss since 2012 to a rival outside the WTA's top 100, falling to fellow American Shelby Rogers in a Friday quarter-final at the Top Seed Open. Rogers, ranked 116th, outlasted ninth-ranked Williams 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) after two hours and seven minutes, finishing the 23-time Grand Slam... Serena Williams suffered her first loss since 2012 to a rival outside the WTA's top 100, falling to fellow American Shelby Rogers in a Friday quarter-final at the Top Seed Open. Rogers, ranked 116th, outlasted ninth-ranked Williams 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) after two hours and seven minutes, finishing the 23-time Grand Slam 👓 View full article