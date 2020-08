Virat Kohli pens emotional note for MS Dhoni: I tip my hat to you Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )





Kohli said that whatever Dhoni has done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.







Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone... Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday penned an emotional note for MS Dhoni after the former skipper announced retirement from the international cricket Kohli said that whatever Dhoni has done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone 👓 View full article