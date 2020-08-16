|
|
|
Barcelona F3: Prema driver Piastri controls Barcelona sprint race
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Renault junior Oscar Piastri took a commanding FIA Formula 3 victory in the sprint race at Barcelona after charging from fifth to first place on the opening lap
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 unveiled in Barcelona
The Formula One world championship team Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN unveiled its 2020 contender, the C39, before the start of winter testing in Barcelona. The reveal of the car completes the grid, with..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:37Published
|
Ferrari Challenge Europe - Coppa Shell, Barcelona - Race 2
Poleman Thomas Neubauer made up for his unfortunate debut at Imola with a brilliant victory in Race-1 at Barcelona. Matúš Výboh secured an unexpected win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, taking advantage..
Credit: AutoMotoTV Duration: 01:14Published
|
Tweets about this
|