Raheem Sterling miss: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and Man City hero Micah Richards scream wildly as England ace botches Champions League strike

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Let’s face it, no matter who we support, we all reacted the same on Saturday night. Raheem Sterling’s awful miss in Manchester City’s 3-1 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Lyon provoked screams of anguish. After a fine run from Gabriel Jesus, the ball was placed square across the six-yard box and the England man was […]
