Kevin De Bruyne: Man City maestro wins Premier League Player of the Season award ahead of Liverpool stars

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Manchester City may have lost their Premier League title in 2019/20 but their star man has picked up a top individual accolade. Kevin De Bruyne has won the Premier League’s Player of the Season award, beating the likes of Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane to the prize. Introducing your 2019/20 @EASPORTSFIFA Player of […]
