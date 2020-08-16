Kevin De Bruyne: Man City maestro wins Premier League Player of the Season award ahead of Liverpool stars Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Manchester City may have lost their Premier League title in 2019/20 but their star man has picked up a top individual accolade. Kevin De Bruyne has won the Premier League's Player of the Season award, beating the likes of Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane to the prize.


