Argentina reached an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of its debt
The Argentine government announced Tuesday (August 4), they finally reached an agreement with three major creditors to restructure more than $65 billion in foreign debt.
The deal arrived just hours..
Lee Health hospitals reach 96 percent capacity
A spokesperson for Lee Health says they plan to open 100 more hospital beds by the first week of August, but they may not open any field hospitals due to hurricane season.
Packers ask season ticket holders to opt in or out of 2020 seaso
Packers plan to host "significantly limited" capacity at Lambeau Field this fall.
mnvikingsfanclubofnm More than 80 percent of Lambeau Field season-ticket holders opted out https://t.co/myhHpYXOK1 4 minutes ago
Adopt Don't shop RT @ProFootballTalk: The Packers have a six-figure season-ticket waiting list; however, more than 80 percent of the team's season-ticket ho… 5 minutes ago
Fantasy Sports News More than 80 percent of Lambeau Field season-ticket holders opted out https://t.co/GHNiMeiiyD https://t.co/HJnEhch7Py 14 minutes ago
ProFootballTalk The Packers have a six-figure season-ticket waiting list; however, more than 80 percent of the team's season-ticket… https://t.co/IMv2xoYhHZ 18 minutes ago