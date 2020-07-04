Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 80 percent of Lambeau Field season-ticket holders opted out

Pro Football Talk Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Argentina reached an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of its debt [Video]

Argentina reached an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of its debt

The Argentine government announced Tuesday (August 4), they finally reached an agreement with three major creditors to restructure more than $65 billion in foreign debt. The deal arrived just hours..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:54Published
Lee Health hospitals reach 96 percent capacity [Video]

Lee Health hospitals reach 96 percent capacity

A spokesperson for Lee Health says they plan to open 100 more hospital beds by the first week of August, but they may not open any field hospitals due to hurricane season.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:48Published
Packers ask season ticket holders to opt in or out of 2020 seaso [Video]

Packers ask season ticket holders to opt in or out of 2020 seaso

Packers plan to host "significantly limited" capacity at Lambeau Field this fall.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this

mnvikingsfcnm

mnvikingsfanclubofnm More than 80 percent of Lambeau Field season-ticket holders opted out https://t.co/myhHpYXOK1 4 minutes ago

MDZsaveanimals

Adopt Don't shop RT @ProFootballTalk: The Packers have a six-figure season-ticket waiting list; however, more than 80 percent of the team's season-ticket ho… 5 minutes ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News More than 80 percent of Lambeau Field season-ticket holders opted out https://t.co/GHNiMeiiyD https://t.co/HJnEhch7Py 14 minutes ago

ProFootballTalk

ProFootballTalk The Packers have a six-figure season-ticket waiting list; however, more than 80 percent of the team's season-ticket… https://t.co/IMv2xoYhHZ 18 minutes ago