More than 80 percent of Lambeau Field season-ticket holders opted out

Argentina reached an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of its debt



The Argentine government announced Tuesday (August 4), they finally reached an agreement with three major creditors to restructure more than $65 billion in foreign debt. The deal arrived just hours.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Lee Health hospitals reach 96 percent capacity



A spokesperson for Lee Health says they plan to open 100 more hospital beds by the first week of August, but they may not open any field hospitals due to hurricane season. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:48 Published on July 20, 2020