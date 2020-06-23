Jets set to sign Chris Hogan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More states require masks; Georgia bans mandate



Colorado and Arkansas on Thursday joined a growing list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public places to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, after Georgia's governor moved the other.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:57 Published on July 17, 2020 Chris Hemsworth will undergo 'insanely physical' training for Hulk Hogan biopic



Chris Hemsworth's preparations for the Hulk Hogan biopic will be "insanely physical", as he takes on the role of the former wrestling pro. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:15 Published on July 4, 2020 Ex-NFL QB Jordan Palmer Restarts Local QB Summit



Jordan Palmer is a quarterbacks coach to some of the biggest names in football, from the Jets’ Sam Darnold to this year’s No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Palmer also runs the QB Summit, a football.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 03:09 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this