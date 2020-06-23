Jets set to sign Chris Hogan

|
More states require masks; Georgia bans mandate
Colorado and Arkansas on Thursday joined a growing list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public places to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, after Georgia's governor moved the other..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:57Published
Ex-NFL QB Jordan Palmer Restarts Local QB Summit
Jordan Palmer is a quarterbacks coach to some of the biggest names in football, from the Jets’ Sam Darnold to this year’s No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Palmer also runs the QB Summit, a football..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 03:09Published
