QPR set to sign Lyndon Dykes from Livingston

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is on the verge of joining Queens Park Rangers, according to The Daily Mail. It has been reported that QPR in the Championship in England have agreed a £2 million deal with Scottish Premiership side Livingston. The 24-year-old will miss Livingston’s game against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon and […]
