Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix to extend Formula One world championship lead

16-Year-Old Sceptic IMPOSSIBLE Fortnite SEASON 3 Challenge?!



Fortnite PRO Sceptic plays his first games of SEASON 3! The challenge? He can only loot ONE house and needs to get a win, otherwise he'll have to do the CRACKER Challenge! Subscribe to Sceptic for MORE.. Credit: Whistle Duration: 08:29 Published 4 days ago

F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix



Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship. The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published 4 days ago