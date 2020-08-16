Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix to extend Formula One world championship lead

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton has won the Spanish Grand Prix to extend his lead in the Formula One world championship. The Mercedes driver led every lap at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, taking the chequered flag a mammoth 24.1 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas in third. It marked Hamilton’s 88th career win, moving him to […]
