Jazz guard Mike Conley leaving NBA bubble for birth of child, will miss playoff games
Sunday, 16 August 2020 (
2 hours ago) Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. left the NBA campus for the birth of his son and will miss at least the first two games of first-round series.
