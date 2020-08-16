Global  
 

Jazz guard Mike Conley leaving NBA bubble for birth of child, will miss playoff games

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. left the NBA campus for the birth of his son and will miss at least the first two games of first-round series.
