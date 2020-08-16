|
Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona THIS SUMMER following disastrous Champions League humbling by Bayern Munich
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave THIS SUMMER following the club’s disastrous 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich, reports claim. The 33-year-old was powerless to prevent the German champions from running riot in Portugal, as the Catalan club were dumped out of the Champions League quarter-finals in stunning fashion. […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this