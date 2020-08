Francisco Lindor, Franmil Reyes power Indians to 20th straight win over Tigers Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Cleveland Indians swept all three games from the Detroit Tigers and capped it off with an 8-5 win on Sunday. Cleveland got two home runs from outfielder Franmil Reyes and another from shortstop Francisco Lindor. It was the Indians' 20th straight win over the division-rival Tigers. The Cleveland Indians swept all three games from the Detroit Tigers and capped it off with an 8-5 win on Sunday. Cleveland got two home runs from outfielder Franmil Reyes and another from shortstop Francisco Lindor. It was the Indians' 20th straight win over the division-rival Tigers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this