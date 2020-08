Kyle Tucker walk-off home run keys Astros to win, series sweep of Mariners Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The Houston Astros topped the Seattle Mariners, 3-2 behind Kyle Tucker's walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Houston starter Lance McCullers struck out seven, walked three and allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings. He earned a no decision. The Astros swept all three games of the series.