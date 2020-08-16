Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Pavelski Hat Trick Helps Stars to Overtime Win against Flames

FOX Sports Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Joe Pavelski Hat Trick Helps Stars to Overtime Win against FlamesJoe Pavelski Hat Trick Helps Stars to Overtime Win against Flames
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NHL - Published
News video: Joe Pavelski collects first playoff hatty

Joe Pavelski collects first playoff hatty 02:33

 Joe Pavelski scores three goals against the Flames and forces overtime late in the 3rd, recording his first playoff hat trick

You Might Like


Tweets about this