Joe Pavelski Hat Trick Helps Stars to Overtime Win against Flames Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Joe Pavelski Hat Trick Helps Stars to Overtime Win against Flames Joe Pavelski Hat Trick Helps Stars to Overtime Win against Flames 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: NHL - Published 1 hour ago Joe Pavelski collects first playoff hatty 02:33 Joe Pavelski scores three goals against the Flames and forces overtime late in the 3rd, recording his first playoff hat trick You Might Like

Tweets about this