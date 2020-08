FINAL LAPS: Chase Elliott dominates final stage to win in close battle with Denny Hamlin Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Chase Elliott has dominated the road courses the last few years and this time he wins in the debut of the Daytona road course after a late race restart over Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson. Chase Elliott has dominated the road courses the last few years and this time he wins in the debut of the Daytona road course after a late race restart over Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Coach Billy Carson FINAL LAPS: Chase Elliott dominates final stage to win in close battle with Denny Hamlin https://t.co/Q3nU1QFaiI https://t.co/kOXj7JJddV 9 minutes ago Chance Metz RT @PRNlive: Chase Elliott comes to pit road with 18 laps to go for what should be his final stop of the race. #GoBowling235 34 minutes ago Castor Olag Chase Elliott wins 2020 Daytona road course final laps highlight https://t.co/pAekMuQdoJ 1 hour ago Steven Taranto How many times in Chase Elliott's career has he been cruising to a win only for a caution to come out in the final… https://t.co/XqyoqI3aU4 2 hours ago Matthew Conklin @Hootsfan23 RT @MattWeaverAW: "11 second lead over the 11." Chase Elliott being guided through the final 10 laps. Urging him to save and take care of… 2 hours ago Chance Metz RT @jeff_gluck: Chase Elliott is back in the lead after the final cars pit. Elliott has an 11.3-second lead over Denny Hamlin with 12 laps… 2 hours ago Matt Weaver "11 second lead over the 11." Chase Elliott being guided through the final 10 laps. Urging him to save and take c… https://t.co/jeX0JcWcNw 2 hours ago Jeff Gluck Chase Elliott is back in the lead after the final cars pit. Elliott has an 11.3-second lead over Denny Hamlin with 12 laps to go. 2 hours ago