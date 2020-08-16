Global  
 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. registers third home run of season, Rays steal game in final inning

FOX Sports Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. registers third home run of season, Rays steal game in final inningThe Tampa Bay Rays came from behind to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recorded his third home run of the season in the loss. Tampa has won eight of its last nine games.
