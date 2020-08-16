Vladimir Guerrero Jr. registers third home run of season, Rays steal game in final inning

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family



A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago Lights FC host first home game of season Saturday night



The Las Vegas Lights FC will host its first home game of season Saturday night. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 20:06 Published 2 weeks ago Lights FC host first home game of the season



The Las Vegas Lights will be back on the field this weekend. Last weekend the boys lost to San Diego, their new head coach Frank Yallop admits the boys were rusty because preseason was cancelled, but.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Rowdy Tellez's two-run, second inning blast cuts Rays' lead over Blue Jays to one With one swing, Rowdy Tellez cut the Rays' 3-0 lead to 3-2. In the second inning, Tellez clubbed his third home run of the season, a two-run shot, which...

FOX Sports 3 days ago





Tweets about this