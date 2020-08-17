Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez buy Rs 293 crore estate

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
American singer Jennifer Lopez and her former baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez have spent a whopping GBP30 million (approx R293 crore) to buy an estate in Miami. According to a report in TMZ, the estate is a 40,000 square-feet waterfront home and it includes 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a swimming pool, wine room, library,...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Scoop Up Luxury Waterfront Home On Miami's Star Island

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Scoop Up Luxury Waterfront Home On Miami's Star Island 00:21

 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly snapped up a luxury estate on the super private Star Island. Katie Johnston reports.

