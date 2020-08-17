Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez buy Rs 293 crore estate
Monday, 17 August 2020 () American singer Jennifer Lopez and her former baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez have spent a whopping GBP30 million (approx R293 crore) to buy an estate in Miami. According to a report in TMZ, the estate is a 40,000 square-feet waterfront home and it includes 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a swimming pool, wine room, library,...
