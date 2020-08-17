Don't think any other captain would be able to achieve what MS Dhoni has: Gautam Gambhir
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, Augus 15, 2020, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.
Gautam Gambhir recently in a candid chat, spoke...
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian Army in Kashmir as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute...
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on August 16 stated that MS Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket was huge and it's difficult to fill his place. He said, "When we picked him as the captain,..