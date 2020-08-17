Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Don't think any other captain would be able to achieve what MS Dhoni has: Gautam Gambhir

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, Augus 15, 2020, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

Gautam Gambhir recently in a candid chat, spoke...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: When MS Dhoni undertook patrolling duties with Indian Army in Kashmir

When MS Dhoni undertook patrolling duties with Indian Army in Kashmir 02:08

 Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian Army in Kashmir as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Difficult to replace Dhoni: Dilip Vengsarkar on his retirement [Video]

Difficult to replace Dhoni: Dilip Vengsarkar on his retirement

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on August 16 stated that MS Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket was huge and it's difficult to fill his place. He said, "When we picked him as the captain,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket [Video]

End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam [Video]

Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam

Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this