News24.com | Jim Herman captures 3rd career PGA Tour title

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Simpson enjoys 'crazy' PGA Tour win



Webb Simpson reacts to registering a seventh PGA Tour title with a dramatic victory at the RBC Heritage. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29 Published on June 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Jim Herman rallies to win Wyndham Championship, qualifies for FedEx playoffs Jim Herman rallied to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting a 7-under 63 for a...

CBC.ca 6 hours ago Also reported by • ESPN



Tweets about this