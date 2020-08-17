|
News24.com | Jim Herman captures 3rd career PGA Tour title
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Jim Herman fired an eagle and seven birdies in a seven-under par 63 to capture his third PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Herman emotional after Wyndham win 01:53
Jim Herman reacts to registering a third PGA Tour title and extending his season with a one-shot win at the Wyndham Championship.
