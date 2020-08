You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Woods takes positives from PGA



Tiger Woods reflects on an encouraging final round at the PGA Championship and took positives from how his body handled the week in San Francisco. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Woods seeks putting improvement



Tiger Woods reflects on another disappointing day on the greens and looks at what he must do better after a second successive 72 at the PGA Championship. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Will Tiger break 70 in Round 2 today?



Tiger Woods is in the hunt at the PGA after going 68 in Round 1. Cousin Sal predicts Tiger Woods will go over the total in Round 2 today. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Tiger Woods' son Charlie dominates a junior golf tournament with his dad as caddy 11-year-old Charlie Woods shot 3-under in the nine-hole tournament

CBS Sports 11 hours ago



Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Won A Junior Golf Tournament! Charlie Woods is following in his father, Tiger Woods‘ footsteps! The 11-year-old son of Tiger and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, won a junior golf tournament...

Just Jared 20 hours ago





Tweets about this