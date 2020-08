Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak on Blues' Game 3 win over Canucks Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tyler Bozak on Jake Allen's performance against the Canucks: "We expected him to play great and he did. It's a pretty good luxury to have two goaltenders of that caliber on your team. That's huge for us, and he stepped up big for us." Tyler Bozak on Jake Allen's performance against the Canucks: "We expected him to play great and he did. It's a pretty good luxury to have two goaltenders of that caliber on your team. That's huge for us, and he stepped up big for us." 👓 View full article