‘I can see Lionel Messi going to Man City – he’s like Pep Guardiola’s son’ – Barcelona superstar tipped for stunning Premier League move
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Manchester City will be front of the queue to sign football icon Lionel Messi should the Argentine great decide to leave Barcelona, believes Darren Bent. The former Premier League star reckons the pint-sized maestro would love to be reunited with his ‘dad’ Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, with reports claiming Messi wants to leave the […]
