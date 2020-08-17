Global  
 

‘I can see Lionel Messi going to Man City – he’s like Pep Guardiola’s son’ – Barcelona superstar tipped for stunning Premier League move

talkSPORT Monday, 17 August 2020
Manchester City will be front of the queue to sign football icon Lionel Messi should the Argentine great decide to leave Barcelona, believes Darren Bent. The former Premier League star reckons the pint-sized maestro would love to be reunited with his ‘dad’ Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, with reports claiming Messi wants to leave the […]
News video: Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final 01:09

 Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

