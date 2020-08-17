|
Vincent Kompany: Former Man City captain retires from playing to become Anderlecht manager on full-time basis
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has announced his retirement from playing football to become full-time Anderlecht coach for the next four years. Kompany became player-manager of the Belgian club last May after leaving Man City having skippered them to an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018/19. Vincent devient l'entraîneur principal du RSC Anderlecht. En dat voor […]
