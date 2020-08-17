Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vincent Kompany: Former Man City captain retires from playing to become Anderlecht manager on full-time basis

talkSPORT Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has announced his retirement from playing football to become full-time Anderlecht coach for the next four years. Kompany became player-manager of the Belgian club last May after leaving Man City having skippered them to an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018/19. Vincent devient l'entraîneur principal du RSC Anderlecht. En dat voor […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final 01:09

 Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman Spits on City Workers at Gas Station [Video]

Woman Spits on City Workers at Gas Station

Occurred on August 3, 2020 / Omaha, Nebraska, USAInfo from Licensor: I went to the gas station a few miles from my house called 'Mega Saver.' I normally do not like to stop here because I always get..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:39Published
Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon [Video]

Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon

Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Man charged in 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro’s murder [Video]

Man charged in 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro’s murder

A 22-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in the shooting death of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, the Jackson County prosecutor announced Thursday.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:39Published

Tweets about this