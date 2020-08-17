Global  
 

Barcelona will appoint Holland boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager this week with Quique Setien set to be sacked

talkSPORT Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Barcelona will reportedly appoint Holland boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager. Well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the LaLiga giants will officially confirm the news later this week, with Quique Setien set to be shown the door after last Friday’s humiliating defeat against Bayern. Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He's […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Setien, Abidal face sack from Barcelona

Setien, Abidal face sack from Barcelona 00:55

 Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero tells Sky Sports News that manager Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal are set to be sacked by Barcelona at a meeting on Monday morning.

