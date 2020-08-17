|
Barcelona will appoint Holland boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager this week with Quique Setien set to be sacked
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Barcelona will reportedly appoint Holland boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager. Well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the LaLiga giants will officially confirm the news later this week, with Quique Setien set to be shown the door after last Friday’s humiliating defeat against Bayern. Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He's […]
