Barcelona will appoint Holland boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager this week with Quique Setien set to be sacked

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Sarina Wiegman is like Ronald Koeman'



Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan compares Netherlands Women manager Sarina Wiegman to Ronald Koeman with Wiegman in advanced talks to succeed Phil Neville as England Women head coach. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago Research reveals the benefits of having a pet amid quarantine



Three-quarters of Americans couldn't have gotten through the quarantine without their pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 cat owners (57% of whom also have a dog) looked at the various.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago Four day work week transition?



Some employers are considering moving to four day work weeks. We're digging in to see if it's actually a benefit. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:49 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this