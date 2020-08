Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90 Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Music legend Pandit Jasraj passed away today at the age of 90. His daughter Durga Jasraj had confirmed to PTI, stating that the celebrated musician had passed away in US. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this