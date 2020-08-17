Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cousin Sal: Kawhi & Clippers will dominate Mavericks & win the series



Cousin Sal is pretty confident the Los Angeles Clippers will continue their domination of the Dallas Mavericks to win the series. He explains to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why Kawhi.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 00:59 Published 3 days ago "The Clippers were awe-inspiring" — Skip Bayless on Clippers clinching 2nd seed over Nuggets



The Clippers had a slow first half but rallied in the second half to beat the Nuggets 124-to-111 last night. Paul George led all players with 27 points and Lou Williams chipped in with 23 off the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago Skip Bayless agrees Pat Beverley is the 3rd-most valuable Clipper



The Athletic ranked the importance of each Los Angeles Clippers player, 1 through 15. Kawhi of course came in first followed by Paul George. In third was Patrick Beverly, due to his lockdown defense.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:29 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this