Jurgen Klopp confirms he’ll leave Liverpool when his contract expires in 2024 and outlines plans for life after Anfield

talkSPORT Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he’ll take a year off from football when his contract at Liverpool expires. The German’s deal at Anfield is up in June 2024, meaning he’ll have been in charge for almost nine years. He’s made Liverpool into one of the world’s best teams and this season delivered the trophy all Reds […]
