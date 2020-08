Michael Terrazas @SoFLHoosier @SamSinclair96 The heat have players that actually want to win lol but I get what your saying. The pac… https://t.co/cZQQNUI2bC 23 hours ago

Man on Wire (mentally) Nicolas (aka Into the Abyss heat are tough though I will give you that. But pacers can really win this series from what I'm watching. They have… https://t.co/qvBBbi52SA 3 days ago

IndyStarSports What @GreggDoyelStar sees in a #Pacers Game 1 loss. https://t.co/fat8byqhzG 5 days ago

Matt Glenesk What you need to know about Game 1 in one headline: "#Pacers lose Oladipo, miss Sabonis, ignore Turner and lose NB… https://t.co/v6seuy0NjV 5 days ago

The Sports Connect Halftime and the Heat lead the Pacers by 4. Victor may be out for the rest of the game (eye). Do the Pacers have wh… https://t.co/acpfw451jM 5 days ago

TakeSide 🔥TakeSide Game Changers: Victor Oladipo x Jimmy Butler🔥 Oladipo and Jimmy G Buckets could be the difference in wha… https://t.co/sQP9wfqmSI 5 days ago

NBA on Scoreboard Page Heat vs. Pacers: What Victor Oladipo will we see, Jimmy Butler vs. TJ Warren and Miami's supporting cast… https://t.co/PPQpwKZ66p 6 days ago