Jamal Murray ignites Nuggets past Jazz in OT as NBA bubble playoffs begin Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Canada's Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime on a day Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Denver Nuggets beat Utah 135-125 on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round series. 👓 View full article

