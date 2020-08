With chance to sweep, Islanders don't want to give proud Capitals any hope in Game 4 Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With the chance to sweep Washington, getting lazy up 3-0 in first-round playoff series is not an option for the Islanders. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Newsday Sports With chance to sweep, #Isles don't want to give proud Capitals any hope in Game 4 | @AGrossNewsday… https://t.co/p6q2Wb7h33 3 hours ago