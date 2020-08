Brad Miller’s two-run double sends Cardinals past Cubs, 3-1 Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In the first game of a doubleheader, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs were tied going into the 7th inning, but Brad Miller came to the rescue with a two-run double to secure the win for the Cardinals. They are 3-1 since returning from the pause in action due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the team. In the first game of a doubleheader, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs were tied going into the 7th inning, but Brad Miller came to the rescue with a two-run double to secure the win for the Cardinals. They are 3-1 since returning from the pause in action due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the team. 👓 View full article

