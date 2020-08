Nets No Match For Defending Champ Raptors In Game 1 Rout Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Fred VanVleet scored 30 points as the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-110 in the opening game of their first-round playoff series Monday. 👓 View full article

