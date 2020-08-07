Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HIGHLIGHTS: Paul George scores 27, leads Clippers to Game 1 win

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
HIGHLIGHTS: Paul George scores 27, leads Clippers to Game 1 winHIGHLIGHTS: Paul George scores 27, leads Clippers to Game 1 win
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Kawhi & Clippers will dominate Mavericks & win the series [Video]

Cousin Sal: Kawhi & Clippers will dominate Mavericks & win the series

Cousin Sal is pretty confident the Los Angeles Clippers will continue their domination of the Dallas Mavericks to win the series. He explains to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why Kawhi..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:59Published
Shannon Sharpe on Damian Lillard's missed those free throws against Clippers & victory over 76ers [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on Damian Lillard's missed those free throws against Clippers & victory over 76ers

After Damian Lillard missed two late-game free throws and a 3-pointer against the Clippers on Saturday that had him beefing on social media with Paul George and Patrick Beverly, Lillard bounced back in..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:28Published
Chris Broussard: Clippers put the clamps on the Mavericks, and they haven't even peaked yet [Video]

Chris Broussard: Clippers put the clamps on the Mavericks, and they haven't even peaked yet

After their buzzer-beater loss to the Suns, Kawhi and the Clippers bounced back yesterday with a win over the Mavericks. The Clippers saw Kawhi, Paul George, and Zubac all go for over 20 points in the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com HIGHLIGHTS: Paul George scores 27, leads Clippers to Game 1 win https://t.co/tPa9TRMOGn 41 minutes ago