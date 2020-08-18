Fernando Tatis Jr. hits second homer of game, first grand slam of his career Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. tattooed his second home run of the game against the Texas Rangers, the first grand slam of his career. The shot gave Tatis Jr. seven RBI for the game and extended San Diego's lead to 14-3. It was Tatis Jr.'s league-leading 11th long ball of the year. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. tattooed his second home run of the game against the Texas Rangers, the first grand slam of his career. The shot gave Tatis Jr. seven RBI for the game and extended San Diego's lead to 14-3. It was Tatis Jr.'s league-leading 11th long ball of the year. 👓 View full article

