Fernando Tatis Jr. hits second homer of game, first grand slam of his career

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Fernando Tatis Jr. hits second homer of game, first grand slam of his careerSan Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. tattooed his second home run of the game against the Texas Rangers, the first grand slam of his career. The shot gave Tatis Jr. seven RBI for the game and extended San Diego's lead to 14-3. It was Tatis Jr.'s league-leading 11th long ball of the year.
Fernando Tatis Jr. goes deep twice, drives in seven as Padres trounce Rangers, 14-4

Fernando Tatis Jr. goes deep twice, drives in seven as Padres trounce Rangers, 14-4 San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. continued to assert himself as one of the game's best hitters in his team's 14-4 blowout win over the Texas Rangers.
