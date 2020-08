O'Reilly scores twice as Blues even series with 3-1 victory over Canucks Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 in Game 4 on Monday night to even their first-round series. Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 in Game 4 on Monday night to even their first-round series. 👓 View full article