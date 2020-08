Rajiv Gandhi killers' back with mercy petition Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The mercy petition case of Rajiv Gandhi's killers is back before the Governor, who continues to delay the decision 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Nalini unsafe in Vellore prison': Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict's lawyer



Lawyer of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan has said that she is unsafe in Vellore prison. This after reports that Nalini attempted suicide after a quarrel with prison officials. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this