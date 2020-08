#EngvPAK #EngvsPAK #ENGvPAK Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the #CPL2020 opener. Here are 5️⃣ players you’ve jus… https://t.co/GH2VKqHUpN 26 minutes ago Wisden Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the #CPL2020 opener. Here are 5️⃣ players you’ve jus… https://t.co/wJ2AHhcHl7 1 hour ago Wisden India Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the #CPL2020 opener. Here are 5️⃣ players you’ve jus… https://t.co/QwzXGnvcyJ 2 hours ago cricketnmore Cpl 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders To Take Guyana Amazon Warriors In Opener #Cpl2020 #TrinbagoKnightRiders… https://t.co/MfNlRVnU4Z 4 hours ago CricTracker The Trinbago Knight Riders have won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) three times. The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on… https://t.co/LCCRSNG8Xb 22 hours ago जॉन कबीर(Fauxy) With Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the strongest teams, having won the CPL Championship three times, as its sister… https://t.co/dObuXLHHd0 4 days ago Ankur Thakur With Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the strongest teams, having won the CPL Championship three times, as its sister… https://t.co/zb1Iyb1Cvg 4 days ago Ami Aparna With Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the strongest teams, having won the CPL Championship three times, as its sister… https://t.co/BTCdAL34c8 4 days ago