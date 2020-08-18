Global  
 

Over 2.5 goals at Western United vs Melbourne City 2/3 for Wednesday’s A-League contest

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Competition: A-League Market: Over 2.5 goals Odds: 2/3 @ 888sport Two sides looking to sign off this year’s A-League campaign with three points, Western United and Melbourne City will meet at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday morning. Starting with Western United, making yet another statement and picking up a 2-1 victory against runaway leaders […]
