Premier League 2020/21 fixtures for Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs to be announced

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004, the Anfield fixture providesMarcelo Bielsa’s second-tier champions with the most sobering of...
The start of the 2020/21 Premier League season has been pushed back - and Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur know when the new campaign will begin Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star •Leicester Mercury