Premier League 2020/21 fixtures for Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs to be announced

Football.london Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures for Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs to be announcedArsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have less than a month before the new season begins - and will find out their 2020/21 Premier League fixtures this week
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend 01:02

 Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004, the Anfield fixture providesMarcelo Bielsa’s second-tier champions with the most sobering of...

