Luka Doncic sets NBA playoff record for Dallas Mavericks in loss v LA Clippers
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (
12 minutes ago) Luka Doncic sets an NBA playoff record for the highest total in a player's postseason debut but his 41 points was not enough to beat the LA Clippers who won 118-110.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
18 hours ago
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions for the matchup between Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, and Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Skip believes his Clippers will win the series, but chemistry problems, and strong offensive Mavs players could make it a longer series...
Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks? 04:08
