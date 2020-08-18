Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Luka Doncic sets NBA playoff record for Dallas Mavericks in loss v LA Clippers

BBC Sport Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Luka Doncic sets an NBA playoff record for the highest total in a player's postseason debut but his 41 points was not enough to beat the LA Clippers who won 118-110.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks?

Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks? 04:08

 Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions for the matchup between Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, and Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Skip believes his Clippers will win the series, but chemistry problems, and strong offensive Mavs players could make it a longer series...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman likes the Mavericks to take Game 1 against the Clippers [Video]

Todd Fuhrman likes the Mavericks to take Game 1 against the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are favored to take Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks. Todd Fuhrman explains why he likes the Mavs to take game 1 and predicts Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porziņģis will..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:55Published
Colin Cowherd officially fills out his NBA Playoff bracket [Video]

Colin Cowherd officially fills out his NBA Playoff bracket

The NBA playoffs are underway in the Orlando Bubble, and Colin Cowherd officially fills out his NBA playoff bracket. Does he think the Portland Trail Blazers will fall to the Los Angeles Lakers? How..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:05Published
Nick Wright makes his NBA playoff predictions [Video]

Nick Wright makes his NBA playoff predictions

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard & Kevin Wildes layout their NBA Playoff Picks. Wildes hasn't lost faith in the Portland Trail Blazers, Broussard believes in his Los Angeles Clippers, while Nick is ever..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:14Published

Tweets about this

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Luka Doncic sets NBA playoff record for Dallas Mavericks in loss v LA Clippers https://t.co/KATZu2FPJ8 14 seconds ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Luka Doncic sets NBA playoff record for Dallas Mavericks in loss v LA Clippers https://t.co/FrRDtuhijQ https://t.co/3MoYldhgxw 1 minute ago

Tim_Whitehead7

Tim Whitehead RT @RTNBA: Luka Doncic now sets the record for the most points in an NBA playoff debut game with 42. 52 minutes ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Bleacher Report Luka Doncic Sets Record For Most Points In A Playoff Debut With 42 Points https://t.co/TiKL3GK3M0 2 hours ago

thegur

Adam Gurwitch RT @HoopsForum: In today's episode of "But will he be able to play NBA" Luka Doncic sets the NBA record for points scored in a playoff debu… 2 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Luka Doncic sets record for points in first playoff game at 42, but Clippers get win https://t.co/PuyE0czWgA #sports #feedly 4 hours ago

RyoRyo719

R.SACO Luka Doncic Sets Record For Most Points In A Playoff Debut With 42 Points https://t.co/Yfb6t6W7vn @YouTube 5 hours ago

OBCMikeD12

Ohio Basketball Club (Business Owner, LLC) Luka Doncic sets record for points in first playoff game at 42, but Clippers get win https://t.co/WNoqPZAHcL 5 hours ago