くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Luka Doncic sets NBA playoff record for Dallas Mavericks in loss v LA Clippers https://t.co/KATZu2FPJ8 14 seconds ago Andy Vermaut Luka Doncic sets NBA playoff record for Dallas Mavericks in loss v LA Clippers https://t.co/FrRDtuhijQ https://t.co/3MoYldhgxw 1 minute ago Tim Whitehead RT @RTNBA: Luka Doncic now sets the record for the most points in an NBA playoff debut game with 42. 52 minutes ago HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Bleacher Report Luka Doncic Sets Record For Most Points In A Playoff Debut With 42 Points https://t.co/TiKL3GK3M0 2 hours ago Adam Gurwitch RT @HoopsForum: In today's episode of "But will he be able to play NBA" Luka Doncic sets the NBA record for points scored in a playoff debu… 2 hours ago K Dubb Luka Doncic sets record for points in first playoff game at 42, but Clippers get win https://t.co/PuyE0czWgA #sports #feedly 4 hours ago R.SACO Luka Doncic Sets Record For Most Points In A Playoff Debut With 42 Points https://t.co/Yfb6t6W7vn @YouTube 5 hours ago Ohio Basketball Club (Business Owner, LLC) Luka Doncic sets record for points in first playoff game at 42, but Clippers get win https://t.co/WNoqPZAHcL 5 hours ago