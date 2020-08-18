Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 58-32 roll

CBS Sports Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Lakers vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: After Blazers' close win, I'll need to revisit my prediction for their face off with Lakers

Colin Cowherd: After Blazers' close win, I'll need to revisit my prediction for their face off with Lakers 03:36

 After a narrow victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Colin Cord thinks he needs to revisit his predictions on the Portland Trail Blazers face off with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers are exhausted after playing back to back play off level games, while the Lakers have been phoning it in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: Trail Blazers have a 'proverbial puncher's chance' against the Lakers this series [Video]

Clay Travis: Trail Blazers have a 'proverbial puncher's chance' against the Lakers this series

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet in the Orlando Bubble for the Playoff series, and Clay Travis tells Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta who he thinks has the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:20Published
Nick Wright makes his NBA playoff predictions [Video]

Nick Wright makes his NBA playoff predictions

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard & Kevin Wildes layout their NBA Playoff Picks. Wildes hasn't lost faith in the Portland Trail Blazers, Broussard believes in his Los Angeles Clippers, while Nick is ever..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:14Published
Skip Bayless: 'I'm predicting a Lakers sweep of Portland!' [Video]

Skip Bayless: 'I'm predicting a Lakers sweep of Portland!'

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are now officially in the playoffs and will face off against LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 Tuesday. Skip Bayless boldly predicts the Lakers..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 58-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Clippers vs. Mavericks game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Raptors vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Aug. 9 predictions from model on 54-32 roll

 SportsLine's proven computer model just simulated Sunday's Grizzlies vs. Raptors game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Clippers vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Aug. 9 predictions from model on 54-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Clippers vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this