2020 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 58-32 roll

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 22 hours ago Colin Cowherd: After Blazers' close win, I'll need to revisit my prediction for their face off with Lakers 03:36 After a narrow victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Colin Cord thinks he needs to revisit his predictions on the Portland Trail Blazers face off with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers are exhausted after playing back to back play off level games, while the Lakers have been phoning it in...