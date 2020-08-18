Ronald Koeman: Barcelona's former player wants head coach position
Tuesday, 18 August 2020
13 minutes ago) Ronald Koeman, strongly tipped to be the new Barcelona boss, says he would like the job but that nothing has been finalised yet.
