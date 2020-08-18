Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronald Koeman: Barcelona's former player wants head coach position

BBC Sport Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ronald Koeman, strongly tipped to be the new Barcelona boss, says he would like the job but that nothing has been finalised yet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ronald Koeman in profile

Ronald Koeman in profile 00:53

 We take a look at Ronald Koeman's managerial career as he looks set to becomethe next head coach at Barcelona.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Barca to appoint Koeman on Wednesday' [Video]

'Barca to appoint Koeman on Wednesday'

Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero says Barcelona are set to officially announce Ronald Koeman as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:38Published
Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media [Video]

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media

Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:27Published
Why do Barcelona want to appoint Koeman? [Video]

Why do Barcelona want to appoint Koeman?

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter explains why Ronald Koeman is set to be appointed the new Barcelona manager this week to take over from Quique Setien.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Rumour Has It: Koeman to coach Barca, Liverpool unwilling to meet Bayern´s Thiago demands

 Is Ronald Koeman the chosen one? Quique Setien was sacked by Barcelona on Monday, following the club’s Champions League horror show. And Netherlands head coach...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Zee News

Koeman speaks out on ´awkward timing´ of imminent Barcelona move

 Ronald Koeman accepts his imminent move to Barcelona has come at an awkward time for the Netherlands. The former Barca defender is expected to be confirmed as...
SoccerNews.com

Ronald Koeman has delivered his verdict on Philippe Coutinho amid Arsenal links

Ronald Koeman has delivered his verdict on Philippe Coutinho amid Arsenal links The former Everton manager is set to be named as the new Barcelona head coach, where he could work with Philippe Coutinho next season
Football.london


Tweets about this