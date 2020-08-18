Nick Wright: The refs lack awareness & greatly overreacted in ejecting Mavericks’ Porzingis, the Clippers were granted a win
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Nick Wright reacts to Kristaps Porzingis ejection last night in the game between the Dallas Mavericks & Los Angeles Clippers. He feels the referees lack awareness and have greatly overreacted here while the Clippers were simply granted a win with the loss of Porzingis on the court.
