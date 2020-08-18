Global  
 

Nick Wright: The refs lack awareness & greatly overreacted in ejecting Mavericks’ Porzingis, the Clippers were granted a win

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Nick Wright: The refs lack awareness & greatly overreacted in ejecting Mavericks’ Porzingis, the Clippers were granted a winNick Wright reacts to Kristaps Porzingis ejection last night in the game between the Dallas Mavericks & Los Angeles Clippers. He feels the referees lack awareness and have greatly overreacted here while the Clippers were simply granted a win with the loss of Porzingis on the court.
News video: Nick Wright makes his NBA playoff predictions

Nick Wright makes his NBA playoff predictions 08:14

 Nick Wright, Chris Broussard & Kevin Wildes layout their NBA Playoff Picks. Wildes hasn't lost faith in the Portland Trail Blazers, Broussard believes in his Los Angeles Clippers, while Nick is ever loyal to LeBron and his Los Angeles Lakers.

