Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin live stream: How to watch and live stream heavyweight showdown

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Heavyweight superstars Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin go head-to-head this weekend as elite boxing returns. There have been a number bouts since lockdown restrictions were lifted but this Saturday’s clash will be the most high-profile yet. Whyte vs Povetkin was originally scheduled for May 2 but the bout has had to rearranged twice. Now the […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin 00:33

 Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees...

Dillian Whyte is ready for "violence and chaos"

Dillian Whyte is ready for violence and chaos Odds, tips and prediction as Dillian Whyte lines up against Alexander Povetkin in a heavyweight showdown at Eddie Hearn's latest Fight Camp
Daily Star


