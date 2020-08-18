Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin live stream: How to watch and live stream heavyweight showdown Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Heavyweight superstars Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin go head-to-head this weekend as elite boxing returns. There have been a number bouts since lockdown restrictions were lifted but this Saturday’s clash will be the most high-profile yet. Whyte vs Povetkin was originally scheduled for May 2 but the bout has had to rearranged twice. Now the […] 👓 View full article

