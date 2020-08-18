Global  
 

Skip Bayless: Cowboys just lost the key to their defense with Gerald McCoy's season-ending injury

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Skip Bayless: Cowboys just lost the key to their defense with Gerald McCoy's season-ending injuryAfter their first padded practice yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys have already been hit with injury. All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon and is now expected to miss the entire season. McCoy signed a 3-year deal with Dallas this offseason and Stephen Jones said it was disappointing since McCoy was a major addition to the defensive line. Hear why Skip Bayless believes Dallas just lost their key leader on defense.
 After their first padded practice yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys have already been hit with injury. All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon and is now expected to miss the entire season. McCoy signed a 3-year deal with Dallas this offseason and Stephen Jones said it was...

