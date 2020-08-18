Skip Bayless: Cowboys just lost the key to their defense with Gerald McCoy's season-ending injury Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

After their first padded practice yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys have already been hit with injury. All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon and is now expected to miss the entire season. McCoy signed a 3-year deal with Dallas this offseason and Stephen Jones said it was disappointing since McCoy was a major addition to the defensive line. Hear why Skip Bayless believes Dallas just lost their key leader on defense. After their first padded practice yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys have already been hit with injury. All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon and is now expected to miss the entire season. McCoy signed a 3-year deal with Dallas this offseason and Stephen Jones said it was disappointing since McCoy was a major addition to the defensive line. Hear why Skip Bayless believes Dallas just lost their key leader on defense. 👓 View full article

